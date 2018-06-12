Christina Aguilera and GoldLink’s ‘Like I Do’ Is The Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed

Christina Aguilera’s years of being hip-hop adjacent are over. She is fully embracing the genre and tapping talent like Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Big Boi and for her latest track, ‘Like I Do’, GoldLink.

This flirty tune has an alternative r&b vibe that invites you in instantly. GoldLink opens the track with his signature flow referencing Aguilera’s hit song ‘Genie In A Bottle’:

“Looking Aguilera, so I know you got some

Coexistence, you the moon, I’m the sun

Genie in my bottle, I’m trying to rub on your hips

Ain’t no other man who can talk to you like I did, that’s real

Let’s start a family, I’m Uncle Phil, you my Aunt Viv”

Aguilera then delivers the goods with smooth and subtle vocals. However, once the song reaches it’s climax Aguilera is unapologetically belting over an airy flute melody that is seeped in nostalgia. Link and Aguilera also harmonize for a blissful 20 seconds on the track making this collaboration everything we needed. Her anticipated album Liberation has a release date of June 15. Check out the full track-list below for more.

Christina Aguilera’s Liberation Tracklist