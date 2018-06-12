CyHi the Prince and Kanye West May be Working on a New Project

It looks like CyHi the Prince will be the latest artist to receive the Kanye West, seven-track treatment.

On Monday, CyHi hopped on Twitter to give his fans insight on a recent conversation he had with Ye. “Welp @kanyewest just said “man we gotta start setting these ideas aside for your 7 songs,” he tweeted. “I said the world will never be the same!!!! All the CYHI FANS get ready!!!!!”

Welp @kanyewest just said “man we gotta start setting these ideas aside for your 7 songs” I said the world will never be the same!!!! All the CYHI FANS get ready!!!!! — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) June 11, 2018

With the release of his recent projects, Daytona, Ye, and Kids See Ghost, it’s safe to say that seven tracks is Yeezy’s “thing.”

Although CyHi’s tweet doesn’t clearly indicate that Ye will be handling all of the production like the aforementioned albums, it’s most likely that he will dust off his boards for this collaboration.

If Kanye continues to work with artists in this particular format, Ty Dolla Sign may be his next collaboration. “Ty is one of the strongest artists that we have living and anything I can do to support, get around, produce, take my hands, chop up, everything! I’m with it,” he said in a recent interview.