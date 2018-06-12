The static between Ebro Darden and Tekashi 6ix9ine just turned up a notch when the Brooklyn rapper appeared to Summer Jam last weekend in makeup to allegedly “investigate” the artist entrance at the concert, although the radio personality made is crystal clear that he wasn’t invited to perform.

“He showed up to the Summer Jam on IG Live,” Ebro poked when discussing the incident on Monday’s show. “Why he put on makeup to cover up all his tattoos…You want to be involved in Summer Jam so bad that you don’t even know how to stand down.”

6ix9ine posted up a video of him outside of MetLife Stadium threatening fellow New York rapper Loccie Shmula.

Which justifies EBro’s reasoning for not wanting Tekashi to perform at the show. “Reason we didn’t have you on Summer Jam is cause you don’t know how to shut up bro,” he explained when Peter Rosenberg asked if he considered letting the “Gummo” rapper perform. Darden admitted that he was originally on the line-up, but his Instagram habits are problematic to himself and anyone who does business with him.

“I had a whole thing but I wasn’t gonna tell him in advance because his dumbass doesn’t know how to shut up,” Darden said. “We had a whole plan. People was working. People really wanna help this kid but he doesn’t know how to shut up.”

DJ Akademiks also caught some heat from the radio personality for a video chat he did with Tekashi where they criticized the amount of attendees at the 25th annual concert. “Well if Summer Jam really fell off so bad fam, why you outside with makeup on covering up your tattoos trying to get inside?” Ebro chided.