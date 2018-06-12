A rep for Detroit rap icon Eminem scoffs at the idea that Em used gunshot sound effects during his set at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee this past weekend.

A virtual stampede was caused when gunshots were heard during Em’s performance of “Kill You” from his Marshall Mathers album.

Video footage posted by concertgoers showed audience members screaming and ducking when the sound effects went off. The award-winning rapper was acutely criticized online for using the noises.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, said via Instagram he doesn’t use gunshot sound effects in his performances.

“Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show,” Rosenberg said. “The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect – as have hundreds other artists – in his live show for over 10 years, including previous U.S. festival dates in 2018 without complaint.”

One of the concertgoers took to Twitter and referenced the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas as they blasted Eminem for using the sounds.

Last year, 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on festival attendees from the window of a nearby hotel.