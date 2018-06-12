Four Children Killed, Cop Wounded In Police Standoff In Florida

A deadly 24 hour standoff with police has left four young children dead and a police officer critically wounded following a domestic dispute in Orlando, Florida.

Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., 35, shot all of his hostages, ages 1 through 12, before shooting and killing himself.

A SWAT team member found Lindsey dead in a closet in an apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park.

Two of the children belonged to the 35-year-old father, but the other two children belonged to his abused girlfriend, who called for help, prompting the standoff.

Officer Kevin Velencia suffered “very significant injuries,” but is expected to fully recover after undergoing surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Lindsey has had multiple arrests in the past, including aggravated assault charges, according to Orlando Police.