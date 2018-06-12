As of Monday afternoon, all of Kanye West’s songs on his latest album, Ye, charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Yikes” came in at No. 8, making it the highest charting song. “All Mine” followed at No. 11, with “Ghost Town” at No. 16, and “Wouldn’t Leave” at No. 25. “Violent Crimes” was just a few spots below that at No. 27, with, “I Thought About Killing You” trailing at No. 28. Finally, “No Mistakes” charted at No. 36.

“Yikes” also marks Ye’s 16th Top 10 single, tying him with Nicki Minaj for the sixth most Hot 100 top 10s among rappers.

As a whole, Ye received impressive features, despite the fact that many vowed to boycott his music following his recent Uncle Tom-like stunts, such as his TMZ rant. Ye moved over 200,000 units in its first week, helping Kanye earn his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. In perspective, that means all of his albums since 2004’s The College Dropout have reached No. 1.

Kanye is now tied with Eminem and The Beatles for the most consecutive-chart toppers.