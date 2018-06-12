Supporters of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements will not be pleased to learn that Kevin Spacey will be returning to the big screen again.

Billionaire Boys Club starring Spacey and Ansel Elgort is set to release on July 9th. Its been about 2 1/2 years since they’ve wrapped up filming. Just as the producers were about to make a deal to distribute the movie in October, the disgraced actor was accused of sexual assault by Anthony Rapp (Rent). Other men also came forward.

The movie is based on the true story of a Los Angeles Ponzi-scheming ring in the 1980s. The flick also stars Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse, Billie Lourd and, as Andy Warhol, Cary Elwes.

Kevin Spacey was axed from the movie All the Money in the World, and his Netflix series, House of Cards, after allegations surfaced.

Richard DuPont, who plays a drug dealer in Boys Club, said it is time for Spacey to reappear on the big screen. “People have such short memories,” DuPont told Page Six. “And Spacey is almost unrecognizable in a beard and glasses.”