What is Lil’ Wayne getting himself into?

The Young Money CEO has reportedly set out to trademark the name “New Dirty Bastard” to use in his music production and entertainment services, according to a report from The Blast.

The name is of course derived from the co-founder of the legendary Wu Tang Clan, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Ol’ Dirty’s son, Barsun Jones, uses the name “Young Dirty Bastard” in performances, specifically rapping his father’s verses along with the WTC during their shows.

The attorney for the estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, whose real name is Russell Jones, and ODB’s family were unaware of Tunechi seeking to trademark the name, but said that they are “willing to work together” in order to make things work for the newly released free agent as well as the Jones family.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard passed away in 2004 at the age of 35 from a drug overdose.

Reps from Young Money Entertainment have yet to comment in detail on the trademark.

