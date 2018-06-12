In case you were wondering if Mike Tyson still hates Don King, the answer is yes. The legendary boxing champ threw his water at the promoter on Saturday night.

It went down at the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction in Canastota, NY. Don attempted to give Mike a friendly tap on the shoulder, and he returned the gesture by throwing water in his face.

Tyson gave a simple, logical explanation for the incident the following day. “We ain’t friends. He talked in there like he was my friend and that was just bullcrap,” Tyson said. “He really did me in.”

Iron Mike and Don have been beefing for quite some time now. At one point, Tyson sued Don for $100 million, alleging that he cheated him out on a lot of money when he was promoting his fights.