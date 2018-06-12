Those already excited about Anthony Anderson’s starring role in the upcoming Netflix film Beats will enjoy the latest updates in the cast, especially for the Hip-Hop fans out there.

The streaming service seeks to add a little street cred to its lineup by bringing on rising rap stars Dave East and Dreezy. The former MC is no stranger to the network, as Dave was featured in the eight-part miniseries Rapture (seen above) when it was released a few months ago. Having someone with his level of rap credibility adds to the real-life grit that the film crew is aiming to adapt. East seems to be pretty amped for his role, as the “Cripn 4 Life” hitmaker was quick to hit Instagram to tease the developing project.

Commenting on the post “I Don’t Just Rap,” Dave was quick to let the fans know that bars aren’t the only part of the entertainer’s arsenal. We don’t know what role the rapper will be playing just yet, but if East puts the same passion into his acting career as he does his verses it’ll definitely be a standout performance.

Dreezy also turned to her Instagram to boast about the good news. As a Chicago native, being tapped for this project is obviously a big deal. She reposted a headline about Anthony Anderson and gushed about the opportunity to work with the veteran actor.

If Dave East and Dreezy aren’t enough Hip-Hop goodness for you, it’s also been confirmed that trap producer Young Chop will be producing original music for the movie’s soundtrack. Obviously no slouch in the game, Young Chop is credited with producing some of Chief Keef’s biggest hits, including “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa” and “3Hunna,” in addition to also knocking out killer beats for Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, Big Sean and Rae Sremmurd.

Oh yea and this happened A post shared by YOUNG CHOP (@youngchopbeatz) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

Whether you’re elated like Dreezy or chill like Chop, anticipation to see the first trailer for Beats is currently hitting its peak. We’ll keep you guys updated as more stars and developments are announced.