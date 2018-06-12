Many people are fans of Ryan Henry, 9 Mag Tattoo owner, and star of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Add Nicki Minaj to the list who wanted to be inked by the highly sought after artist as she shared a session with Henry on Instagram Live.

Nicki’s new tat looks to be on her wrist and while we don’t currently have any indication what the finished product will be we can definitely hear the pain she is going through. With fans now curious to what the new ink is it will only be a matter of time before we see the finished product.

Nicki Minaj’s new tattoo isn’t the only thing to capture headlines for the Queen. With a new album due in August, she recently released the dates for a fall tour alongside Future. The two have also released a merch line ahead of bringing the Barbz and #Futurehive together. For new music, Minaj has recently released “Rich Sex,” a collaboration with the newly free Lil Wayne.

To catch a look into Nicki’s session with Ryan press play below.