After what appeared to be a rerelease of the super rare ’06 Playstation x Nike Air Force 1 Low, the Swoosh went and surprised us with a fully reworked design that plays more into the current state of kicks and gaming.

While the ’06 Playstation AF1 may still see the light of day again — the rumored release date is set for Friday (June 15) — the newly-revamped PlayStation ’18 is equally as appealing from a detailing perspective. Released as a quickstrike for those at the E3 2018 Expo in Los Angeles, the updated Nike x Sony collab looks to be more inspired by the Playstation 4 console rather than the original design that took cues from the Playstation 2 console. You can almost hear the classic Playstation startup sound just by looking at the black synthetic leather upper and blue jelly Swoosh logo. Further specs include rolled edges, metal aglet accents, and a clear outsole that shows the classic “sacred symbols” synonymous with PS controller buttons.

The general public can only gawk at the beauty of the Nike Air Force 1 “PlayStation ‘18” for now, but Android users who were able to reserve a spot today can pick up their pair in the Los Angeles Convention Center by finding a SNKRS staff rep and getting their Nike+ Pass scanned for exclusive access to the release tomorrow (June 13).



Source: Nike+ Launch

