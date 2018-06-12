Season Four of STARZ hit series “Power” took viewers through a whirlwind of emotions as it ended with the most innocent victim on the show Raina, (Donshea Hopkins) viciously murdered outside of her school dance. Seeking revenge, her problematic and sometimes childish brother Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) kills the man that is responsible for Raina’s death while telling lies to his parents who he distrust throughout the entire season. The season finale leaves us witnessing Kanan (Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson), Ghost (Omari Hardwick), and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) teaming up again to takeout their nemesis Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) after an ongoing love/hate relationship.

Power creator and showrunner of the hit series Courtney A. Kemp and actor Joseph Sikora (Tommy) sat down for an exclusive Power Season Four Dinner at Del Frisco’s Grille to discuss shocking pass episodes, what they’ve learned from 50 Cent and what’s to come in the upcoming Season Five.

As appetizers and specially crafted Power cocktails flowed, Joseph shared that the most troubling scene to shoot was when Tommy strangled his pregnant lover Holly in a coke-filled rage during Season Three episode Five. “I had significant knowledge of it before it went down and I swear I was still shocked reading it on the page. That was my hardest day at work…of my career. But I knew it was balls. Courtney nailed it.”

Courtney admits, “We try to do things that are surprising and inevitable.” They both agree that they are learning how to keep a poker face from executive producer of the show 50 Cent. “I’ve learned from 50 when to show that part of yourself and when to say no, when to smile…he’s so much in control of all of his mannerisms!”

As the dinner came to a close, Courtney shared a few private spoilers that you have to catch when Season Five of “Power” premieres Sunday July 1, 2018 on the STARZ app (and On Demand). The on-air premiere will be at the regularly scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For now you can catch “Power”: The Complete Fourth Season out today on DVD! Recap all the drama of Ghost’s arrest, Tasha’s infidelity and Kanan’s antics before the new season begins!

