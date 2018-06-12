Former real estate tycoon President Donald Trump said after a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he could imagine condominium developments on the hermit kingdom’s shoreline.

“They have great beaches. You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said boy look at that, wouldn’t that make a great condo,” Trump said at a news conference after the summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

“And I said instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It’s great.”

Trump’s speculation about the potential of business in the totalitarian country, and a summit where he and Kim pledged peace and denuclearization on the peninsula rattled by Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction, came after he was asked whether it wanted to open economically.

U.S. officials showed a glossy video to North Korean counterparts and later the press trumpeting technological advancements that could be within the country’s future.

The President said that the video represented the “highest level of future development” that could be achieved in a country often accused of forsaking its own people’s needs to spend money on its military and nuclear programs.

“They may not want that, I can understand that, too. But that was a version of what could happen, what could take place,” Trump added.