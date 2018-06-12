Days after what would’ve been his 60th birthday, Prince’s legacy lives on at a Minneapolis middle school.

WCCO-TV reports the Anwatin Middle School will dedicate their new music to the memory of the fallen singer, who’s a Minneapolis native himself. The Purple One died of an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016, and family, friends and fans alike still mourn his death.

Thanks to the work of long-time friend Andre Cymone, Prince’s ex-wife Manuela Testolini and her In A Perfect World Foundation, the school’s music room will be equipped with 18 brand new keyboards, guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and acoustics. Each of these instruments helped make the “Purple Rain” singer a household name. Now, thanks to him, these students have a chance to explore their musical talents as well.

“He wanted to impact the community and he did for so long,” said Testolini. “We don’t want there to be a hole in that space. We want to make sure that is continuing as much as Andre said, as much as the music is continued, the impact has to continue and he was an activist, he was a revolutionary, he was a philanthropist. We want to make sure that is elevated and kept at the front,”

Cymone addressed his own connection to the neighborhood, saying he grew up near the school. He also expressed Prince was probably smiling down at the newly constructed music room.

School music teacher Edward Barlow also assisted in obtaining the new music room.

Although the legendary musician is gone, his legacy lives on.