PUMA has definitely been on everyone’s radar lately for creating dope sneakers that make people evaluate their swag. The brand’s newest silhouette does just that, especially when it comes to getting people to adopt the “dad shoe” trend.

Similar in design to Balenciaga’s Triple S Sneaker, the new Thunder Spectra plays up the chunky sole wave, adding its own twist with blasts of yellow, pink, blue and orange on the predominantly grey base. PUMA opened the horizons with this new addition by incorporating a multi-faceted design that does justice with a suede and leather combo on the upper, in addition to mesh detailing to finish things off.

The PUMA Thunder Spectra is expected to arrive later this summer in August, with a retail price set at $120 USD. Keep a lookout for the drop in the brand’s online store.