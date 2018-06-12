NYC fashion brand Pyer Moss puts a high fashion spin on a classic Reebok silhouette, resulting in a design that’s just as dope as the Hip-Hop legend that the coveted shoe shares a name with.

Originally debuting in a crisp white hue that dropped back in March, the new DMX Run Fusion 10 now shows off a sleek all-black colorway. The refined look helps to show off the grooves and details of the shoe’s eclectic structure, from the sock-like ankle collar to its loopy shoelace system that looks like it was pulled fresh off the runway.

Those looking to pick up the Pyer Moss x Reebok DMX Run Fusion 10 will have to log onto Reebok.com before the shoe’s release this Friday (June 15) for a chance to enter and be selected at random for early access. Happy hunting, folks!

Images: Pyer Moss