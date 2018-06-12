In the wee hours of Tuesday (June 12) morning, what is considered to be American history took place. After decades of tense relations, the North Korea Summit hosted the first ever sitting of an active U.S. president and North Korean leader. After months of back and forth exchanges which involved ethics ridicule and name calling, president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in person for the first time. The summit took place in Singapore on Sentosa Island at Capella Resort as reported by The Hill.

Before the summit began, the two controversial leaders shook hands signaling a possible positive meeting. They spoke alone for 45 minutes before both of their advisers stepped into a rather historic meeting. The only people present during their intimate conversation were their translators. Trump formed predictions that his relationship with the North Korean leader will be a “terrific” one and based on the president’s report of the meeting’s outcome, he made sure it was, for his own personal sake.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Trump verbally assured the nation that he and Un have developed a sense of “trust” amid one another and deemed the meet as being honorable. “He trusts me, I believe, I really do,” said Trump. “I mean, he said openly, and he said it to a couple of reporters that were with him that he knows that no other president ever could have done this.” He continues on, throwing what is known as “shade” to former president Barack Obama, whose deal with North Korea is considered by ___ to be stronger, “He knows who we had in front of me. He said no other president could have done this,” Trump continued. “I think he trusts me, and I trust him.”

He went on to say: “I’ve done a lot of deals with a lot of people, and sometimes the people that you most distrust turns out to be the most honorable ones, and the people that you do trust they are not the honorable ones,” Trump expressed. “So we are starting from a very high plane, we’re starting from a very good relationship.”

It is apparent 45 is using his expertise in property management, investing, and real estate to lure in a civil deal when it comes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. There is a great chance Kim is only strategically taking heed of Trump’s charm, because it is overly excessive, but only time will tell. Earlier this morning, Trump signed an agreement which places the United States in a position to commit to undefined “security guarantees” in exchange for a gradual attempt by Kim to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Using the identity of peace, Trump advised Un about the possible future of North Korea shall he pose the decision to invest in real estate developments and beachfront developments instead of cashing out on testing missiles. “Instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Trump alleges he told Kim. “Think of it from a real estate perspective.”

Trump also alleged that the North Korean leader has a great personality and commends him for his “talented” demeanor being that he is ruling a country at the age of 34. “Well, he is very talented,” Trump said via The Hill. “Anybody that takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it and run it tough. I don’t say he was nice.”

Now, the two leaders have developed comfort to pay a visit to the opposed stomping grounds. Post the meeting, Trump stated that he is “absolutely” open to inviting the North Korean overseer to the White House and has also alleged that Kim actually accepted the invite but of course, the leader made it clear: “at the appropriate time, a little bit further down the road.” Also, to seal the certainty of their profound relationship, Trump gave Un a tour inside of the presidential limousine.

As far as the denuclearization deal, there are only five core things that are near solidification.

In order to promote peace in the construct of North Korea, both the U.S. and North Korea must establish new diplomatic relations. The United States must put an end to the military exercises in South Korea For the sake of “the people,” the U.S. and North Korea agreed to pursue the act of recovering, identifying, and reconstructing the remains of the soldiers who have lost their lives during the Korean War. Until the denuclearization of Pyongyang comes into active effect, the U.S. sanctions on North Korea will remain. And overall, United States commitment to undefined “security guarantees” in exchange for a gradual attempt by Kim to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

There have also been verbal agreements made on behalf of Trump that is not documented in the deal, such as the destruction of North Korea’s missile testing site. The 403-word document fails to structure the denuclearization or detail how verification will take place. According to The Hill, Trump doesn’t find the process to be difficult or lengthy. “It does take a long time to pull off complete denuclearization, scientifically,” Trump said. “You have to wait certain periods of time…but once you start the process it’s pretty much over, you can’t use them, and that will happen soon.” Sen. Lindsey Graham made it very clear that this deal must pass through Congress for approval. Graham revealed on NBC’s Today show, that he prefers to see details and wants to plague a vote on the deal. Many critics and policymakers find the deal to be shaky and find Trump to be making a big mistake due to the overall national distrust upon Kim, but only time will tell on how this apparent historic measure will take its course.