Willow Smith Says She Learned About Sex by Walking in on Her Parents

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones recently launched a Facebook talkshow called Red Table Talk. There, three generations of women sit around a table and give the real about their thoughts on family, relationships, sex, love and more. On the series’ most recent episode, Willow gets real with her mother and grandmother about her views on sex.

Willow and her best friend, Telana, quickly joined the sex episode’s discussion, explaining what she and her friend talk about via when they talk about sex.

“We get a little too open sometimes,” Willow told her mother. “You know, like what styles for your va-jay-jay do you enjoy.”

Entertainingly shocked, Jada asked Gammy (her mother) if she ever spoke to her friends that openly about sex, and quickly responded, “No.”

The award-winning actress went on to ask Willow about her introduction sex. She assumed it may have been pornography, but Willow cuts her off to say otherwise.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and daddy.”

Before Willow could finish, Jada interrupted to say, “When the hell did you walk in us?”

“I think it was in Aspen. I went downstairs to get some juice, and I saw for a moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?’ [But] it’s to like I was seeing everything. The room was dark.”

