The cultural impact of late artist Andy Warhol has grown phenomenally since his passing over three decades ago, so much so that his mere image was worked into a full capsule collection by Calvin Klein.

Created in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation, CK’s “Self Portraits” tribute collection features a range of apparel adorned with Warhol photos that he took himself — call him the original “selfie king” if you will. Key pieces from the new collection, spearheaded by CCO Raf Simons, include all the summer essentials: T-shirts, hoodies, sneakers, carryalls and signature denim offerings.

Shop the entire Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol “Self Portraits” collection right now in the brand’s online store.