Don’t be surprised if you look up and see Cardi B sharing an image of her and Offset’s first child on Instagram soon. A deposition was scheduled regarding the cover art of Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 but was pushed back due to her baby’s upcoming arrival.

TMZ reports with Baby Bardi set to arrive in July, the deposition is being moved to September 7 from its original July 25 date. The new date will give a recovery period after giving birth.

For those catching up, the suit surrounding the Cardi B mixtape cover involves the man who is giving the “Bodak Yellow” oral sex. On his back are tattoos that can be associated with him and he stated that he did not provide consent for the image to be used sexually. Cardi’s side of the story is that it is a different man in the image. Either way, it will wait until we all fall in love with her first child.

Also after the pregnancy, Cardi B will return to the stage alongside Bruno Mars and as one of the headlining acts of the ONE Music Festival that will take over a weekend in Atlanta. Cardi will be joined by Nas, Miguel, Jeezy, T.I. and more during that weekend in September.