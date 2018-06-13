Earlier this month, the Fox Sports Film network announced that they have attained the North American rights to boxing documentary They Fight, in which Chi-town notable Common has a hand in production. The Finding Forever rapper teamed up with Los Angeles-based film production company Argent Pictures to produce the project The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Common’s production hand is en-signed under his own production company Freedom Road Productions, also the home of the Lena Waithe written Showtime hit show The Chi. Directed by Andrew Renzi, They Fight follows the journey of Coach Walt Manigan of the Lyfe Style Boxing after-school program in the Washington, D.C. area of Ward 8. The program is dedicated to young aspiring professional fighters who desire to reign in the boxing world. Adolescents “Peanut” Bartee and Quincy Williams are shown in guidance by Manigan for a successful entry into the 2017 Junior Olympics.

“It is important to share Coach Walt’s story and seeing how he overcame extreme hardships and now serves as a mentor to the youth in Ward 8,” Common recalls via Fox Sports. “It is a true example as to how we can take the most challenging of situations and turn them into a positive, not only for ourselves but for others. Boxing is more than just a sport to these kids, it empowers and unifies them to fight for a better life.”

Common is always doing the work for “The People.” In recent times, the three-time GRAMMY Award® winner joined forces with Starbucks to assist with the curation of their racial bias training, which is followed by a racial profiling incident in Philly where two young adult Black men were arrested under the allegation of “trespassing” as they were awaiting the arrival of a friend before placing orders.