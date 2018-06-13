After months of name calling and arguing about who has the bigger nuclear button, Donald Trump says he and Kim Jong Un “understand each other” after Tuesday’s summit meeting in Singapore yesterday (June 12).

When the historic meeting was over, Trump spoke with Fox News’ Bret Baier for an exclusive conversation aboard Air Force One to recap the events of the summit and what happens next now that it’s over.

The opening of the interview previews how Trump won Un over with a short four-minute film about what their lives will look like as heroes. But an even more eye-opening topic of conversation came from Trump’s response to Baier when asked about his thoughts on Kim Jong Un’s views on human rights and his history as a “killer.”

“He’s a tough guy,” said Trump.

“When you take over a country — a tough country [and] tough people — and you take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, [or] how much of an advantage you have. If you can do that at 27 years old — there’s one in 10,000 that could do that, so he’s a very good, very smart guy. He’s a great negotiator.”

Baier questioningly interrupted Trump to say, “But he’s still done some really bad things.”

With a straight face, America’s Commander in Chief tells Baier, “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people … done some really bad things. I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.”

The 14-minute interview covered an array of topics, from denuclearization to Trump’s actions to go against the grain and embrace the United States’ historic enemies.

Watch the full Fox News interview below.