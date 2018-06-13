Jackie Chan and John Cena are coming to be kicking a** together on the big screen. Cena will star alongside Chan in an action-thriller from Need for Speed director, Scott Waugh, entitled Project X.

The film stars Chan as a Chinese private security contractor who is called in to extract oil workers when an oil refinery, ran by China, in the Middle East is attacked. To his surprise, the attackers are planning to steal a fortune in oil. When he finds this out he teams up with a former marine (Cena) to stop them.

Chan will produce the film along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Conosa. The screenplay was written by Arash Amel.

Cena will next be seen in Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, and The Janson Directive.