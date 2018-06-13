Queens-bred rap pioneer Nas is dropping his new album this Friday, and all the details you want to know lie in the hands of none other than Kanye West.

Arriving as Esco’s 12th studio album, the as-yet-untitled project follows the release of other recent albums produced by Kanye, including Pusha T’s DAYTONA, the Kid Cudi-assisted KIDS SEE GHOSTS and his solo Billboard chart-topper, ye. By the looks of the official tracklist (seen above), the upcoming LP also follows Kanye’s recently trademarked “seven song structure,” which may fall in line with a “7 deadly sins” theme after spotting another recent tweet sent out by Kanye on Monday (June 11). Ironically, one of the tracks is called “Adam & Eve,” so that could also be an indication to the capital vices.

Because we’re talking about Kanye after all, it’s nearly impossible to predict what direction he’ll take at any given moment. However, with this being the first time fans will hear new music from Nas since his 2012 album Life Is Good, the expectations are without a doubt through the roof. Although no features have been announced yet, there’s just enough time left for any surprise guests to be added to the mix. Hopefully ‘Ye won’t disappoint in his delivery.

Right after Nas’ project, Ye will continue to heat up the summer with the rollout of Teyana Taylor’s album. A new project from CyHi The Prynce may also be in the works, so it’s looking like a G.O.O.D. summer is on the horizon.

Tracklist:

1. Everything

2. Bonjour

3. Not For Radio

4. Adam And Eve

5. Simple Things

6. Cops

7. I Can Explain