The public’s received plenty of controversial entertainment since Kanye West returned to Twitter in April. And yesterday, his followers sat back and watched as ‘Ye gave them a preview of his upcoming clothing release.

Around 7:00 p.m. EST last night (June 12), Kanye dropped a series of tweets featuring an array of models posing in new Yeezy Supply clothing. The attire was definitely on brand, consisting of women’s biker shorts and sports bras. He even included some nude shots of female models rocking nothing but sneakers.

All models rocked the Chicago mogul’s most recent Yeezys release, the Yeezy 500 Super Moon Yellow Desert Rats.

Be sure to hit up your local sneaker plug to cop some if you haven’t already.