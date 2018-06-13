The next Presidential election is two years from now, but Kathy Griffin already shared her thoughts on who she thinks will make a good candidate, and she mentioned Kim Kardashian.

Griffin also told People Magazine that she’d like to see adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who is currently in a legal battle with the President and his personal attorney, on the ballot alongside Kim Kardashian.

“I’m just floating this idea: Kardashian-Daniels 2020,” Griffin said to the outlet. “I’m not saying it’s perfect, but desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Kim has received attention in the political sphere following her clemency campaign meeting with Donald Trump for 63-year-old great grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, who was doing life in jail for a first-time, non-violent offense.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Can you imagine the reality star running against her husband, Kanye West, in the upcoming election? As ridiculous as this sounds, it will certainly be entertaining to witness.