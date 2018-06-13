Kim Kardashian made her way to Memphis, T.N. to meet a recently-released Alice Marie Johnson for the first time.

Johnson was a first-time, nonviolent drug offender who received a life sentence in 1996 for conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Last week, Donald Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence after 21 years — thanks to help the of Kim Kardashian West.

One week prior to Johnson’s release, the reality star met with Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform. Kardashian sat down with CNN’s Van Jones.

“I was on the set of a photo shoot in New York, and once I got the call from the president on my cell phone and I knew it was 100% happening and a press release was written…I called her and I let her know it’s happening.”

She continued, “I think she thought it was a routine call with her attorneys…I assumed she knew.”

Although the two had never met, Kim found herself personally vested in Johnson’s case after seeing information cross her Twitter feed months ago. Today, Alice and Kim met for the first time to shoot an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today show. Johnson was also keen on meeting the Hollywood socialite so she could personally thank her for her efforts.

Kardashian and Johnson’s meeting will air on NBC tomorrow, where the recently-released grandmother opens up about her life in prison and what Kim K’s efforts have done for her, and one day, hopefully others.

The White House released a statement about Johnson’s release, saying, “Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

And to think, this all started with a phone call between Ivanka Trump and Kim K pleading Johnson’s case.