In less than two weeks the 2018 BET Awards will be taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The famed network revealed the wide-range set of presenters reserved to devote awards to the respective recipients on Monday which include LL Cool J, Bobby Brown, T.I., Kevin Hart, and many more ranking Black celebrities.

Modern-day stars in the likes of Yvonne Orji of HBO’s Insecure, R&B Beyoncé protégees Chole x Halle, The Chi‘s Jacob Latimore and Jason Mitchell, alongside Superfly‘s own star actor Trevor Jackson will also take the stage conducting cameo presentations.

DJ Khaled is in the lead for the most nominations with a whopping six where the acclaimed hip-hop DJ is in the running for accolades such as Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year-thanks to his summer jam collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts,” Album of the Year for Grateful, and the Coca-Cola Viewers Choice Awards. Khaled is also a double-nominee in the category for Best Collaboration, where he triggers a mini battle between pop mega queens Rihanna and Beyoncé with both “Wild Thoughts,” and “Top Off” in the running.

The multi-talent of a being Jamie Foxx is set as the overall host for the awards show in which performances by Black entertainment’s most renowned showmen and women will take place which include expected performances by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Migos, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., and Ella Mai.

The 2018 BET Awards will take place in Los Angeles and air live on June 24.