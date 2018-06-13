Anyone ready for the World Cup festivities to begin tomorrow will definitely enjoy this latest offering coming from Nike and OFF-WHITE™ founder Virgil Abloh.

The extensive set, officially dubbed as the “Football, Mon Amour” collection, features an array of soccer-inspired styles. Key items include the co-branded hoodies, but everything here is pretty much a standout. Virgil utilizes his signature black and white color scheme as usual, but also adds various pops of color in the form of orange, blue and green accents. The collab also has a Magia Soccer Ball in the mix (seen above) to really drive home the fútbol inspo seen throughout.

Expect the OFF-WHITE™ x Nike “Football, Mon Amour” Collection to drop on Nike.com tomorrow, with a price range set between $30 USD (for the socks) to $500 USD (for the hooded jacket).

Take a look at the apparel below, and then head over to Sneaker News to peep the entire photoset and pricing for each item: