Pusha T’s fire DAYTONA opener finally has some visuals to accompany it.

King Push premiered the “If You Know You Know” video on Spotify Wednesday morning. It’s unclear when the video will be available on other streaming platforms, but now is a good time to put your Spotify subscription to use here.

Aside from releasing a solid seven-track EP produced by Kanye West, the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho has made history as the first rapper to ever successfully silence Drake.

J. Prince alleges that Drake has a career-ending diss aimed to Pusha, which also takes shots a Ye, but the “Infrared” rapper isn’t even remotely concerned. “I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it,” he told GQ Monday. “I think they’re into doing anything that’s beneficial for them. … I don’t want to call them scared. I just want to say that they’re thinking. They’re doing what’s best for them.”