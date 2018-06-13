There has been much said about R. Kelly and his relationship with women. Over the past year multiple cases and stories have come out against the self-proclaimed Pied Piper of R&B, but no testimony may hold more weight than that of his ex-wife.

Andrea Kelly was married to the Chicago singer from 1996 until 2009 and in her testimony in a visit to Sister Circle, she revealed she was continuously physically abused. “I feel like it’s God’s time. I was not strong enough, how can I be a voice for the voiceless when I don’t even have my own,” Kelly shared.

In addition, Kelly stated that her ex-husband does not have figures in his life that will be honest with him regarding his situations or the well being of himself or the people he assists.

Andrea has held her story for 10 years and stated the situation almost led her to suicide and she had to put herself through counseling to assist in rebuilding herself.

2018 has been a trying time for R. Kelly, he was omitted from some previously booked shows, accused of giving STDs to victims, and through it all he has been boastful stating that “it’s too late” to mute him. View a clip of his ex-wife’s interview below.