The King of Twitter troller, Ryan Reynolds, is back like he never left. But this time, instead of dragging his wife, Blake Lively, he brought some heat to Kanye West.

Ye was on Twitter (of course) and tweeted that he loved the Deadpool franchise, and went on to mention that a few songs on the soundtrack sounded similar to his. Not sure if he was happy about this or not.

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

But of course, Ryan wasn’t going to just ignore the tweet without responding with some free thought.

Kanye has told us on many occasions that he thinks he’s a G-d, but having Celine Dion feature on your soundtrack is pretty cool too *Kanye shrugs*