If you’re looking for father’s day cards, you might want to find a Hallmark, instead of going to Target. The red-dot department store is under fire after customers discovered the store was selling “baby daddy” cards.

Theoretically, the term describes the father of a child who did not marry the child’s mom. With this in mind, what is wrong with the more concise term, father?

Judging by the black couple embracing on the front of one of the cards, it’s clear who these were for. Yet again, corporate America continues to blatantly disrespect African-Americans.

Shoppers are sharing their reactions via Twitter. One user described it as a slap in the face to the entire African-American community. Promptly telling the department store “baby daddy is not meant as a term of endearment.

Target issued a statement in response to the backlash saying, “Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback.”

Despite this particular incident, they are not the only company to share a complete lapse in judgment. Earlier this year H&M was also the target of public scrutiny after a black child modeled a hoodie bearing the phrase, “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Starbucks made headlines in April after two African-Ameican men were arrested in Philadelphia for simply sitting in the establishment while waiting for a friend.

After the men settled their case, Starbucks announced they were closing their stores for racial-biased training.

What do you think about the father’s day cards? In the meantime, if you want a good father’s day card stop by your local Hallmark store or anywhere else greeting cards are sold.

Source: Yahoo