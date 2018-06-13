This guy Trippie Redd can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble.

The Ohio-born rapper is currently being held in Fulton County Jail after pistol-whipping a woman who was arguing with his girlfriend.

Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White, allegedly came to his girlfriend’s aid during her altercation with the victim, hitting his gf’s assailant with the butt of his handgun until she fell to the ground, according to an interview of the victim by DJ Akademiks.

Redd is still in hot water for the alleged assault of ATL rap mainstay FDM Grady along with Lil’ Wop, who was also arrested in that incident which occurred less than a month ago.

It is unsure if Trippie Redd was still being held for the alleged assault at press time. TheSource.com will update the story as it develops.