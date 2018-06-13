Despite the lack of representation in the 2018 World Cup Tournament, USA found another way to score and win big.

WE GOT THE CUP! 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦 The united USA-Mexico-Canada bid has won the hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/M7Fx8Ftmzz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2018

In a combined initiative, The United States, Mexico, and Canada will host the World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time three countries will host a World Cup Championship Tournament. Japan and South Korea were the most recent to serve as joint host in 2002.

According to ESPN, Morocco served as the only opponent of the three countries. The joint bid received 134 votes to Morocco’s 65. It will be the first time the USA will host the tournament since 1994. Let’s flashback to US sports in 1994. Your Airness, Michael Jordan, had retired from basketball for the first time. The Dallas Cowboys, led by Emmitt Smith, won consecutive Super Bowls and the Major League Baseball Players Association was on strike. Talk about the middle of a great era.

There are four World Cups and two Olympic Tournaments to be played until the world’s biggest sport returns to the US. Though it seems so far, one can not hold back the excitement. The USA is not particularly known for its consistent dominance in the sport but has produced some of the world’s best. Mia Hamm, Landon Donovan, and Hope Solo are three of the most decorated US soccer players of all time.

The United States Men’s Soccer team has never hoisted the World Cup Trophy. On the other hand, the women have done so twice, in 1991 and 1999. The 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup was the first Women’s World Cup Championship. As you can see, the Women represented well in historic fashion. Hamm, who was only 19 at the time, played a huge part in the ’91 victory.

Canada has appeared in one FIFA World Cup in 1986. Mexico is a frequent tournament qualifier and is representing in the tournament this year as well.

Expect Canada’s own, Drake, to play a huge role as ambassador when 2026 arrives.