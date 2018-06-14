Words by Shatay Speights

Female empowerment and inclusion have been huge points for Amber Rose’s platform, and her capsule collection with plus-size British fashion retailer Simply Be will be no exception.

This joint venture is a result of Muva Rosebud wanting to create essential pieces for women of all shapes and sizes. In a statement to Essence, she expressed the following: “I love the fact that Simply Be doesn’t leave anyone out. All women should have access to clothes that make them feel sexy, stylish and confident and working with Simply Be allowed me to bring fearless fashion to women from sizes 6 to 32.”

Sebastian’s mom, who made it on our flyest Hip-Hop moms list back in May, expressed how she struggled with finding clothing she felt comfortable in after giving birth and getting used to her new plus-size body. She wanted to create something that had more than just one side of the sizing spectrum in mind, as she admired how Simply Be was a brand that was focused on sizing and clothing for everyday women.

The Slut Walk founder’s new collection will include 25 pieces and feature dresses, bodysuits, crop tops, skirts and leggings. Everything in the line is in solid colors so that the pieces can easily be mixed and matched. The set also utilizes stretch material that forms to the wearer’s body. These two elements proved to be important because they make things simple for the customer, and allowed them to truly showcase their personal style.

The Amber Rose x Simply Be Collection will be available on SimplyBe.com starting next Wednesday (June 20). What are you hoping to see from this forward-thinking collab?

