Chicago rapper Chief Keef adds another element to the rollout of his new Ottopsy EP with a merch collab alongside Los Angeles streetwear brand Chinatown Market and WeBuyGold.

Similar to the 4/20 drop we saw a few months ago, Chinatown Market throws its graphic-heavy aesthetic onto a set of hoodies, long-sleeved shirts, headwear and a standout range of tees. None of the items utilize the actual cover of Ottopsy, but we’re sure that’s something that can be worked into a future drop. Let’s just hope this can be a distraction for Keef to take his focus off his ill-fated beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Shop Chief Keef’s new merch collab with WeBuyGold and Chinatown Market right now in the latter brand’s online shop.