Conor McGregor In Court For Assault Charges, Says He Regrets Brooklyn Brawl

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor returned to court in New York today [June 14, 2018] and expressed regret for his role in a melee at an April event to publicize a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship fights at a Brooklyn arena.

The 29-year-old former lightweight champion and his co-defendant and fellow Irish fighter, Cian Cowley, 23, were seeking a plea agreement over assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from the melee, prosecutors said at a brief hearing in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

McGregor, dressed in bespoke suit, expressed his remorse as he ran into reporters and photographers as he exited the Brooklyn Supreme Court.

“I regret my actions that led me here today,”

McGregor, one of the highest paid personalities in sports told reporters. “I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon.”

Video footage of the alleged assault in an underground parking area at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center appears to show McGregor and his entourage smashing windows on a bus filled with fighters leaving the media event.

One fighter on the bus was hit and cut by a dolly thrown through the window, and the cornea of another fighter’s eye was cut as the glass shattered into dust-like material, according to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) entertainment franchise.

Judge Raymond Rodriguez adjourned the case until July 26.