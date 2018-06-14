Drake has been silent ever since his epic rap feud with Pusha T, which ended in his defeat. But he came out of hiding to deliver the visuals for “I’m Upset,” which was also served as a Degrassi reunion.

He also took the time out to unveil the official release date for his upcoming album, Scorpion. The Toronto rapper’s fifth studio album is slated to release on June 29th, 2018.

He teased the release date via Instagram with a flawless headshot, that had his initials signed on the bottom right corner.

J. Prince claimed Drake had a career-ending diss aimed to Pusha T, and took shots at Kanye West, but advised him not to release it. There’s no telling whether or not the track will see the light of day, but Drizzy will presumably reference the situation in his album.