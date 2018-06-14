French Montana was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Wednesday morning.

The Morocco-born rapper began the process in February 2017. He shared the exciting new chapter in his life via his Instagram story, shortly after taking his oath of allegiance.

In the video clip, the “Unforgettable” rapper is seen singing his personal rendition to the National Anthem. But it’s obvious that things went as planned, and French will be able to vote in the 2020 election. He also got his U.S. passport. “Officially a citizen today. Thank you Allah,” he wrote as the video’s caption.

French immigrated from Morocco to the United States at the age of 13, but he hasn’t lost sight of his roots throughout his expansive career. Not only did he film the video for his No. 1 hit single there, made a donation of $100,000 to the Mama Hope Foundation, an organization that works to end extreme poverty.