Could Jared Kushner be the key to getting some key contributors in Hip-Hop free from incarceration? According to Vanity Fair, Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Trump, has pushed for pardons of a few rappers.

While the news of a potential pardon is interesting there is no indication on who could be the fortunate members of the Hip-Hop community. With a list of stars from Max B to Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel to Kodak Black all behind bars with various issues, a release of any of those could cause a massive ripple effect in the game.

While the report from Vanity Fair is mum on identities that are suggested it does include a source stating “[t]hey’re going to be pardoning a lot of people—pardons that even Obama wouldn’t do.”

Pardoning rappers would be an interesting move for President Trump. Prison reform and current sentences have been a hot topic for the country’s leader, not long after Meek Mill was released he was invited to the White House to speak on his experience, he would decline not long before the event was to take place. President Trump also recently met with Kim Kardashian-West resulting clemency to Alice Johnson after being sentenced to life for a non-violent drug crime.

What artists do you think deserve pardons for Donald Trump? Is this a good move for the culture or is there an ulterior motive coming from the Commander in Chief?