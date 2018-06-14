Kanye’s 7-track ye release has debuted at #1 on the Australia ARIA Charts in both the Urban Album and Overall Album categories, knocking off Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, which currently holds second place in both of these categories. ye also propelled Kanye’s Australian-Platinum selling My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album from #151 to #31 while fellow G.O.O.D Music x Def Jam Recordings label mate Pusha T is currently sitting at #9 with Daytona. It appears Kanye’s recent comments on TMZ claiming “slavery was a choice,” continually publically backing President Trump and distancing himself from Jay-Z have done little to reduce the thirst of his Australian fans if they are even aware of such events.

American artists continue to dominate the Australian Top Urban Album Chart, with over half of the artists in the Top 40 coming from the US. Canada, represented through The Weeknd and Drake, make up a further handful. Male solo artists are charting higher and stronger than anyone else, with the only two females to crack the Top 40 currently being Cardi B at #3 with Invasion of Privacy and SZA’s Ctrl still at #38.

The only two local releases in the Australian Top 40 currently are the Hilltop Hoods platinum-selling last release in 2016’s reprise Drinking From The Sun, Walking Under Stars Restrung at #30 and Bliss N Eso’s 2017 Gold-Selling album Off The Grid, which re-enters the Top 40 following the release of their new film clip to “Tear The Roof Off” feat. Watsky.

Kanye’s 7-track, 24-minute release featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Irv Gotti, Jeremih has also gone #1 in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, UK, and America. Ye has charted Top 10 in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland as well as significantly further throughout Europe. This new release also marks Kanye’s record-equalling eighth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the US Billboard 200, seemingly an unstoppable force no matter what for consumers.