Just days before he is set to drop his new album that is exclusively-produced by Kanye West, Queensbridge rap legend Nas has one more big announcement to make before he drops the new LP.

Nas’ Mass Appeal brand has just penned a distribution deal with Universal Records. Just in time to take care of the marketing, promotion and distribution of one of Nas’ most anticipated albums. Mainly because it’s produced by the most controversial name in the Hip Hop game.

The album title nor its tracklist has been released. The album is slated for Friday, June 15.

“I’ve been blessed to work with two of the best brands in music. Columbia Records was how I got my start and Def Jam was where I continued that journey. In my next chapter, I am proud to say that I am signing myself to myself. I look forward to releasing many projects in the very near future with Mass Appeal’s new global partnership with UMG.”

Universal will also oversee other projects in Mass Appeal Records’ catalog, including J Dilla and Run The Jewels and the DJ Shadow project.