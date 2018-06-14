New Balance debuts another wave of heat for summer by decking out the brand’s most popular silhouettes in two premium styles.

Featuring the 997 and 998, NB’s latest “Made In USA” pack utilizes a mixing pot of various patterns, colorways and materials, with tonal pig suede and mesh being the base materials on both models. The 998 is designed around an aqua blue theme that further pushes the deep sea vibes with fishscale detailing on the signature “N” logo. For the 997, the same attention to detail is honored but with a color-block and camo mashup. Both shoes are complimented by iridescent heel counters and the classic EVA foam midsole for maximum cushioning on the go.

Pick up both kicks in the latest New Balance “Made In USA” Pack for summer by heading over to Premier, who also provided the images below:



Images: Premier Store