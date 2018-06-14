Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Ariana Grande for New Single, “Bed”

As promised, Nicki Minaj’s second single featuring Ariana Grande, “Bed,” is here. You can listen to it above.

The track was previously announced as the next official single from her forthcoming, highly-anticipated album, Queen. This marks Nicki’s second cut in a week. On Monday, she released a Lil Wayne-assisted single titled, “Rich Sex.”

Queen will be accompanied by a massive co-headlining tour with Future, called the NICKIHNDRXX Tour. The show kicks off in September, and tickets go on sale on Friday. For a full list of currently confirmed dates, see the official tour flyer below: