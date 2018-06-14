As promised, Nicki Minaj’s second single featuring Ariana Grande, “Bed,” is here. You can listen to it above.
The track was previously announced as the next official single from her forthcoming, highly-anticipated album, Queen. This marks Nicki’s second cut in a week. On Monday, she released a Lil Wayne-assisted single titled, “Rich Sex.”
Queen will be accompanied by a massive co-headlining tour with Future, called the NICKIHNDRXX Tour. The show kicks off in September, and tickets go on sale on Friday. For a full list of currently confirmed dates, see the official tour flyer below: