Tiffany Haddish has been living her best life as her career continues to prosper. While others are in admiration of her rapid breakthrough, others may be tired of hearing about it.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish opened up about her career and realizing her worth as a creative which caused a little conflict on set. She plays the former girlfriend of Tracy Morgan whose life flourished on while he was in prison.

Morgan sat down with the Vulture Festival in May during a promo run where he shrugged off a question regarding Haddish:

“We’re not gonna go there. Because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is The Last O.G. If you’re going to go there, ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric, ask that about Kraft services, everyone that comes to work on that show. I don’t like that.”

After the comment, comedians came to her defense via social media along with fans but the actress was unbothered,

“You guys, chill. He’s probably just tired of hearing my name. It’s exhausting. I’m tired of hearing my name. I could see how that could be irritating, like, ‘Hello, I died, people. I’m back from the dead. Tiffany’s cool, but it’s me sitting here now.’ So I get it, I’m not mad about it, I love me some Tracy.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Haddish explained the chemistry between the two artistically,

“You’re able to give more input on how you feel about the character, what you think this should be, or that should be and your point of view is respected. It may not be what we do, but it’s respected.”

The show must go on, the two will be filming in the summer for The Last O.G.