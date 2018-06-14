With all of the rumors that have surrounded R. Kelly for the overwhelming majority of his career about abusing women and underage girls, very few people even knew that the R&B singer was married for thirteen years and has three children.

Robert Kelly married Andrea Kelly back in 1996, but divorced in 2009 and now for the first time in twenty years, Andrea has alleged that her controversial ex-husband abused her for years.

In an exclusive interview with TV One‘s “Sisters Circle Live”, Andrea Kelly makes some not so shocking claims that she was so mentally abused, didn’t realize R. Kelly was abusive until after taking a questionnaire.

See the interview in its entirety below.