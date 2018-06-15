When you get 2 Chainz, Drake and Quavo in one room, there can only be one result: pure fire! Thankfully, this newly-formed set of amigos definitely delivered with their latest three-way collaboration.

The star-studded “Bigger Than You” is expected to be the lead single from 2 Chainz’s upcoming album, Rap or Go to the League, which he’s been working on since the project was announced back in February. Production was handled by Murda Beatz, who also added his Midas touch to individual hits from all three rapper’s involved, including “It’s a Vibe,” the chart-topping “Nice For What” and the Migos megahit “Motorsport.” In a short time, the 24 year-old producer’s resume clearly speaks for itself.

On “Bigger Than You,” Quavo comes through with a swaggy hook to compliment the bravado-filled verses of 2 Chainz and Drake, respectively. With Rap or Go to the League underway and Drake’s Scorpion releasing two weeks from today, you’ll have no worries when it comes to finding good music to soundtrack your summer to.

“Bigger Than You” is available on all streaming platforms, but be sure to listen to the track above.