Is 21 Savage reverting back to full savage mode? Recently the Atlanta native was spotted at a pool party with a gun in hand, now he sounds off against other rappers from his hometown referring to them as “bitch ass ni**as.”

While riding around, 21 Savage had an Instagram Live session with his fans where he spoke to them in what he called “the humblest way,” after hurling the insult at his peers.

“I done seen some shit in these past couple months that I’ve never seen in my life. What do y’all ni**as stand for?” 21 savage said. “Do y’all ni**as have any type of morals or codes about the way y’all live? It’s like y’all ni**as don’t give a fuck about nothin’ but Balenciaga shoes. That’s all y’all ni**as care about. Balenciaga shoes, nice cars, and a motherfucking condo.”

Recently 21 Savage has been speaking more about wealth and not spending frivolously and that may be the reason that he lashed out at his fellow Atlanta artists who are into the “finer” things in life. Seeing that 21 collaborates with many of them often, it could also be something else entirely. Who knows?

Keep a lookout for more from 21 Savage or perhaps someone who may respond to his Atlanta call out.